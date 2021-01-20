Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading Down 6.6%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 952,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,310,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

The stock has a market cap of $365.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

