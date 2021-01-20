Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Up 11.3%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.73. 2,622,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,121,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

