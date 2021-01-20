Solitude Financial Services Acquires New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. General Electric makes up 1.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GE opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

