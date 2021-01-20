Solitude Financial Services Invests $1.72 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

