SoMee.Social Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,224.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $540,271.13 and approximately $9,224.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00541185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.91 or 0.03897023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012956 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,761,360 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

