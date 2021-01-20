SONM Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. SONM has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SONM has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00529261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.67 or 0.03849575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012926 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SNM is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

Buying and Selling SONM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

