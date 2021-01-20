Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Sono-Tek stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.