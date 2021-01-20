Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence Sells 65,237 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37.

Sonos stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $28,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonos by 101.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Sonos by 198.1% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 549,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,351,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

