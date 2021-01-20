South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:SMMC) Trading Up 0.9%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMC)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 681,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 397,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMC. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Mountain Merger by 28.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 656,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger in the third quarter worth about $1,568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth about $5,860,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth about $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

