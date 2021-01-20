South Plains Financial (SPFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.