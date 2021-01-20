South State (SSB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect South State to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect South State to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

