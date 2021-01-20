Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.00

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $70.27, with a volume of 743616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $2,270,589.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14,374.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

