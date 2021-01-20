Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

