S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.62.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.94. 2,799,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.58. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.