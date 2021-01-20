Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Trading 11.5% Higher

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) traded up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. 306,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 124,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.
In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $30,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,888 shares of company stock worth $250,729. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.