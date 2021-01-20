Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Trading 11.5% Higher

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) traded up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. 306,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 124,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $30,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,888 shares of company stock worth $250,729. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $213,000. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

