Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $53,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $55,800.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $30,028.80.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 306,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,600. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 82.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 26.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

