SparksPay Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $34,892.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000962 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,326,423 coins and its circulating supply is 9,251,123 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.