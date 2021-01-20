Spartan Protocol Market Cap Hits $14.92 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $3.46 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00121208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00266330 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00064801 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,205,102 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

