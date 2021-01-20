SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.99

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $87.95, with a volume of 697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

