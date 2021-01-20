SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $312.34

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $312.34 and last traded at $311.77, with a volume of 2389419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.34.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,529,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.