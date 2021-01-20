SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.