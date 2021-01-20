SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.35

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 17260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

