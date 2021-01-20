SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Raised by Shone Asset Management LLC

Shone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

