SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,057. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

