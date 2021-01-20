SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Shares Up 0.9%

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.10 and last traded at $89.10. 226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

