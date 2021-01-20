SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

