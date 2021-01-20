SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Lessened by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

