SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.05

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.05 and last traded at $87.49, with a volume of 121323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

