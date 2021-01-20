SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.60

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.60 and last traded at $154.80, with a volume of 59839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

