SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.18

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.18 and last traded at $146.12, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.62.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.