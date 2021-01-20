SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

