SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.0% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.57. The stock had a trading volume of 78,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,780. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $448.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.