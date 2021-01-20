SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading Up 0.8%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 20,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 36,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16.

