SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period.

SMLV stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $101.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98.

