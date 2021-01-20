Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Spectris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectris has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Spectris has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

