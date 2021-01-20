Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

