Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 2,364 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. 10,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.