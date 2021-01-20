Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,486. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.90. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

