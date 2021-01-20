Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 167.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347,824. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

