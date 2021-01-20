Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.99 on Wednesday, reaching $258.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day moving average of $232.79. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

