Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $1.03 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Fortive by 25.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,401,000 after buying an additional 331,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,526,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after buying an additional 248,998 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.