Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga Sells 76,283 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SPPI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,993. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $596.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.