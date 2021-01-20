Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga Sells 76,283 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SPPI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,993. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $596.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
