Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Up 10.9%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 3,719,728 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,857,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $580.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106 in the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.