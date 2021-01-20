Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Tops $21,982.57

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $21,982.57 and $4,312.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00419655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

