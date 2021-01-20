Spendcoin (SPND) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $14.20 million and $2.30 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00524195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.28 or 0.03837215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013073 BTC.

About Spendcoin

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

