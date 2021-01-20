Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Trading Up 6.6%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 314,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 330,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $476.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,394. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.