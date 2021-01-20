SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Trading 14.1% Higher

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares shot up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $10.77. 11,562,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 3,125,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.