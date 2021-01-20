Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

NYSE SR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. 238,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spire by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spire by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

