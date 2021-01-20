Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

