Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.61. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

